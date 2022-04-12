Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of MITO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.45.
Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
