Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.47 billion and the lowest is $5.09 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $19.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $24.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $25.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

