Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 14,500 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $76.87.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Southern by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 38,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 81,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.