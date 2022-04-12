Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.28 Million

Brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $457.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $439.40 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $361.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,109. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 26.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,548 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7,160.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 150,362 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

