Stifel Nicolaus Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $85.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 75.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.33. 8,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

