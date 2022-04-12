Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to C$172.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.98. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $97.57 and a one year high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $1.267 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $9,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 136,519 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,331,000 after acquiring an additional 187,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 87.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

