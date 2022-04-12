Stifel Nicolaus Trims National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Target Price to C$117.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTIOF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

