StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Beindorff purchased 7,193 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

