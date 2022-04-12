StockNews.com Downgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IPI. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $102.52 on Friday. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

