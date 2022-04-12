StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in RealNetworks by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.

