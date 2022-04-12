StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.53.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter.
About RealNetworks (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealNetworks (RNWK)
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.