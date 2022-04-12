StockNews.com Lowers Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Hold

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $54.51. 575,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,081. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89. Andersons has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,060,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,894 shares of company stock worth $4,663,486 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353,839 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

