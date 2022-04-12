StockNews.com Lowers Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) to Hold

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $559.15. 119,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,034. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $356.67 and a 1 year high of $703.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $529.77 and a 200 day moving average of $592.50.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

