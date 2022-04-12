StockNews.com Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Hold

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

LAZ stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.08. 842,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,640. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Lazard has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $60,393,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 32.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 736,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lazard by 34.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after acquiring an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,944,000 after buying an additional 307,321 shares during the period.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

