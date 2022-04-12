Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW) Short Interest Update

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SCAQW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,681. Stratim Cloud Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

