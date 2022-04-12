Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.42. 945,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

