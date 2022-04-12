Sun Life Financial Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.39 Per Share (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.44. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53. The firm had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.50.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$69.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$62.00 and a 12-month high of C$74.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.44. The firm has a market cap of C$41.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

