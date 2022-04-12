Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.95) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 136 ($1.77).

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 124.79 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 133 ($1.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.10.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

