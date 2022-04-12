Supreme (LON:SUP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 230 at Berenberg Bank

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:SUP opened at GBX 160 ($2.08) on Tuesday. Supreme has a one year low of GBX 147.10 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £186.60 million and a PE ratio of 17.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87.

Get Supreme alerts:

About Supreme (Get Rating)

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.