S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.58.

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth $927,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

