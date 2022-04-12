Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) PT Raised to SEK 88 at Credit Suisse Group

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 78 to SEK 88 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 64 to SEK 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.69.

SWMAY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 184,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,034. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.87. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

