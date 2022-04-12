Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Down 87.1% in March

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 54,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,323. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSREY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

