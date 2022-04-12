Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,211.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 106,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,771,000 after buying an additional 163,596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 43,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNDX traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,881. The company has a market capitalization of $962.21 million, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

