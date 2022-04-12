Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDXGet Rating) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,211.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 106,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,771,000 after buying an additional 163,596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 43,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNDX traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,881. The company has a market capitalization of $962.21 million, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.