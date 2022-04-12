Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of SNDX opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $974.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.61. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $57,211.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,073. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

