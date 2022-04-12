Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters. With the continued recovery of the U.S economy, the lending scenario is expected to improve, positioning Synovus to witness decent organic growth. Its strong loan and deposit growth drive an upside in the net interest income (NII). However, rising expenses on account of technological investments and significant exposure to commercial and industrial loans are major concerns. Unsustainable capital deployment activities and high debt, given limited liquidity, are worrisome. Nonetheless, Synovus continues to witness improving credit quality. The remaining $65 million of uncaptured benefit from its "Synovus Forward" initiative will drive expense reduction and revenue benefits.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,491,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $68,282,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

