Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

SYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.89.

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.16. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,169. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. National Pension Service raised its position in Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Sysco by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sysco by 144.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

