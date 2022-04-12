T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) CEO John J. Sperzel III Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) CEO John J. Sperzel III bought 30,000 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.30.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 175.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 277.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

