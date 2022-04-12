Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.35. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taitron Components by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

