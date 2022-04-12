Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Million

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) will announce $6.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.13 million to $6.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $25.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $26.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.25 million, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,093,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.