Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will announce $6.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.13 million to $6.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $25.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $26.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.25 million, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,093,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

