Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ TEDU opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.03. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tarena International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.