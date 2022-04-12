Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Don H. Liu Sells 18,674 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TGT traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.31. 3,140,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,115. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

