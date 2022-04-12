Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Receives C$3.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $319,200.

Shares of TKO traded down C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 148,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,261. The firm has a market capitalization of C$775.84 million and a PE ratio of 21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.60. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.92 and a twelve month high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.