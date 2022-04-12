TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.38.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TASK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of TaskUs stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. 12,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,938. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in TaskUs by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after buying an additional 217,613 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TaskUs by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,795,000 after purchasing an additional 225,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,869,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs (Get Rating)
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
