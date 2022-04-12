TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TASK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of TaskUs stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. 12,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,938. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. TaskUs’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in TaskUs by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after buying an additional 217,613 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TaskUs by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,795,000 after purchasing an additional 225,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,869,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

