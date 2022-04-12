TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of TRP opened at $57.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.06.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

