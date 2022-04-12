TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Sell

Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has C$57.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRP. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.81.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP opened at C$72.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.04 billion and a PE ratio of 38.92. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$57.71 and a 1-year high of C$74.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.62.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at C$575,636.26. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 13,437 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.70, for a total transaction of C$896,247.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at C$247,790.50. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.