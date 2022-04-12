Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TM17. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.03) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.08) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 829.67 ($10.81).

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 522 ($6.80) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 566.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 672.41. The firm has a market cap of £754.92 million and a PE ratio of 30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 382 ($4.98) and a one year high of GBX 870 ($11.34).

In other Team17 Group news, insider Mark Crawford purchased 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £8,470.65 ($11,038.12). Also, insider Christopher Bell purchased 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($65,147.62). In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,112 shares of company stock worth $6,544,134.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

