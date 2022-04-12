Teck Resources Limited Acquires 100,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) insider Teck Resources Limited purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,863,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,863,987.50.

Teck Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 18th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,884,075.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 125,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,855,125.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 200,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,615,175.00.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$52.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,264,112.50.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Teck Resources Limited acquired 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.99 per share, with a total value of C$4,899,287.50.

TSE:TECK.A opened at C$55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$51.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$28.70 and a 52 week high of C$57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

