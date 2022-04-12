Teck Resources Limited Acquires 125,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) insider Teck Resources Limited bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,855,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,959,725.

Teck Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 29th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,863,987.50.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,884,075.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Teck Resources Limited bought 200,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,615,175.00.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$52.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,264,112.50.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,899,287.50.

TSE TECK.A opened at C$55.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.95. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$28.70 and a 12 month high of C$57.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A)

