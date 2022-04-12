Teck Resources Limited Buys 200,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) insider Teck Resources Limited bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.08 per share, with a total value of C$9,615,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$19,230,350.

Teck Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 29th, Teck Resources Limited acquired 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,863,987.50.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Teck Resources Limited acquired 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,884,075.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Teck Resources Limited acquired 125,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,855,125.00.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Teck Resources Limited acquired 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$52.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,264,112.50.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Teck Resources Limited acquired 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,899,287.50.

Shares of TSE:TECK.A opened at C$55.83 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$28.70 and a 12 month high of C$57.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm has a market cap of C$29.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.