Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCS. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.60.
Shares of TSE TCS traded up C$1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,955. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.90 million and a P/E ratio of 108.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.35. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$28.05 and a 52 week high of C$61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71.
About Tecsys (Get Rating)
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
See Also
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.