TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

TELA stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. TELA Bio has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $16.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 112.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $27,156.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 626,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,571. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TELA Bio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

