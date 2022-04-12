Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $507.80.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $248,203,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,687,000 after acquiring an additional 393,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,378 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $475.90. 4,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,274. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $391.28 and a twelve month high of $490.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

