Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.55.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX traded down $6.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Teleflex by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.