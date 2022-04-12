Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) will announce $5.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.86 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) reported sales of $5.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full year sales of $26.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $27.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $27.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERIC. StockNews.com downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price objective (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 price objective (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

ERIC opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.089 dividend. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

