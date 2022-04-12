Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $57.57 Average PT from Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Grupo Santander upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 price target for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.38. 499,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,274,555. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $3,002,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $2,587,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

