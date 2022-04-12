Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Up 1,663.6% in March

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 1,663.6% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TELNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

TELNY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.09 and a beta of 0.50. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.