Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TLPFY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.99. 9,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,578. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.21. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $161.36 and a 12 month high of $229.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleperformance from €420.00 ($456.52) to €440.00 ($478.26) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.00.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

