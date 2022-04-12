Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE TEI opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $8.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 47,384 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

