Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.88.

TPX stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,551,000 after buying an additional 199,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

