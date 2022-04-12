Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TENB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $58.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -135.79 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $60.37.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $284,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $1,108,369.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,001,000 after purchasing an additional 351,797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 75.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 15.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after purchasing an additional 236,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 203,388 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

