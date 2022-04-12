Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.91) to €8.80 ($9.57) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after buying an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Tenaris by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after buying an additional 135,414 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $39,132,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after buying an additional 707,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tenaris by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after buying an additional 282,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,098,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

